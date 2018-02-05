BOSTON (CBS) – Former Patriots cornerback Brandon Browner joined several Patriots fans in the anger and confusion over the benching of cornerback Malcolm Butler in Super Bowl LII.
In an Instagram post after the Patriots lost to the Eagles, 41-33, Browner said the Patriots locker room was “divided pre-game” but he did not elaborate.
After ripping the Pats for their abysmal defensive performance and not allowing Butler to play a single snap in the biggest game of the year, Browner said, “You where (sic) hurt/burnt where he was needed tonight.”
Related: Hurley: Hard For Belichick To Live Down Butler Decision
After the game, head coach Bill Belichick would only say Butler’s benching was a football decision.
“They gave up on me,” Butler told ESPN.
Browner’s post was liked by Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower and former Patriot linebacker Jamie Collins.
worst move belichick made before a big game ….wow….im lost for words..