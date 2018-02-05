BOSTON (CBS) — There are many questions surrounding the New England Patriots following their Super Bowl LII loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
One of them was supposed to be who will take over for Josh McDaniels at offensive coordinator. But now there seems to be a whole new set of questions on that front.
McDaniels is supposed to be departing Bill Belichick’s staff for the head coaching gig with the Indianapolis Colts. But according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, there’s been “increasing chatter” that McDaniels will remain in New England.
McDaniels did not want to talk about his rumored job in Indy after New England’s 41-33 loss on Sunday night. According to Florio, McDaniels has yet to the tell the Patriots that he’s officially leaving. That’s lead to speculation that he might stick around and become Belichick’s eventual replacement, whenever the head coach decides to step down.
The 41-year-old McDaniels has been the Patriots offensive coordinator since 2012, his second stint with the team.
The Colts, meanwhile, are expecting McDaniels to become their head coach. According to Mike Chappell of Fox59/CBS4 in Indianapolis, the Colts would be “royally pissed” if it doesn’t happen.