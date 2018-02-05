BOSTON (CBS) — As one season comes to an end in New England, another begins.
There is still about two months until the Red Sox open their season against the Rays in St. Petersburg, Florida, but there will be a sign of spring down at Fenway Park on Monday. “Truck Day” has arrived.
As most of New England sleeps off Sunday night’s Super Bowl LII, the Red Sox will be loading their equipment truck before it sets off for a 1,400 mile trip to Fort Myers, Florida. The packing will begin at 7am, with the truck set to depart Fenway Park around noon.
This will be the 20th straight year that Milford native Al Hartz will drive the 53-foot truck, which will carry baseball equipment and supplies:
- 20,400 baseballs
- 1,100 bats
- 200 batting gloves
- 200 batting helmets
- 320 Batting Practice tops
- 160 white game jerseys
- 300 pairs of pants
- 400 t-shirts
- 400 pairs of socks
- 20 cases of bubble gum
- 60 cases of sunflower seeds
Since 2003, “Truck Day” has signaled the unofficial start of Red Sox Spring Training. Red Sox pitchers and catchers report to Fort Myers, Florida on Feb. 13, with positional players reporting on Feb. 18.