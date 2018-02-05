SUPER BOWL LII: Patriots Lose To Eagles, 41-33 | Complete Coverage | CBS Philly Coverage | Photos
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A woman who says she has the lone Powerball ticket sold in New Hampshire that matched all six numbers for a $559.7 million jackpot wants a court order allowing her to stay anonymous.

“Jane Doe” filed a complaint last week in Hillsborough Superior Court in Nashua saying she signed the back of the ticket following the Jan. 6 drawing.

She contacted a lawyer and learned that if she had written the name of a trust, instead, she could’ve shielded her identity.

The New Hampshire resident says she made a “huge mistake.”

She hasn’t turned in the ticket yet.

Reeds Ferry Market sold the $559 million Powerball winner in January. (Photo credit: Paul Burton/WBZ-TV)

State Lottery Executive Director Charlie McIntyre says after consulting with the state attorney general’s office, lottery officials have been advised to proceed in accordance with state law.

A hearing’s scheduled for Feb. 21.

