BOSTON (CBS) — The wounds of Sunday night’s Super Bowl LII loss are still fresh in New England, and while there’s plenty to digest from the defeat, fans would probably like to move on to 2019 as quickly as possible

That transition will be a little easier Monday morning with Vegas giving the Patriots the best odds to win next year’s big game. According to OddsShark, the Patriots are the favorites to win Super Bowl LIII in 2019, coming in at +350.

Behind New England are the Green Bay Packers at +800, ahead of the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles who check in at +850. The Pittsburgh Steelers (+1000) and Minnesota Vikings (+1200) round out the top five.

Ahead of the 2018 season, the Eagles had 50-to-1 odds to win the Super Bowl LII.

The Cleveland Browns are all the way at the bottom of the list after their 0-16 season in 2018, but they aren’t alone. In addition to the Browns, the New York Jets, Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills are all listed at +10000 — or 100-to-1 odds to win the Super Bowl.

The San Francisco 49ers, who are expected to have former Patriots backup quarteback Jimmy Garoppolo under center in 2018, have the seventh-best odds to win it all next season at +1800.

Here is the full list of odds for Super Bowl LIII, which will be played on Feb. 3, 2019 in Atlanta:

New England Patriots +350

Green Bay Packers +800

Philadelphia Eagles +850

Pittsburgh Steelers +1000

Minnesota Vikings +1200

Los Angeles Rams +1750

San Francisco 49ers +1800

Houston Texans +1850

New Orleans Saints +1850

Jacksonville Jaguars +2000

Atlanta Falcons +2000

Dallas Cowboys +2000

Oakland Raiders +2100

Carolina Panthers +2500

Seattle Seahawks +2500

Kansas City Chiefs +3000

Los Angeles Chargers +3000

Denver Broncos +3500

Indianapolis Colts +4000

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +4000

Baltimore Ravens +5000

Arizona Cardinals +5000

Tennessee Titans +5000

Detroit Lions +5000

Miami Dolphins +7000

Washington Redskins +7000

New York Giants +5500

New York Jets +10000

Chicago Bears +10000

Cincinnati Bengals +10000

Buffalo Bills +10000

Cleveland Browns +10000