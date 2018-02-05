SUPER BOWL LII: Patriots Lose To Eagles, 41-33 | Complete Coverage | CBS Philly Coverage | Photos
BOSTON (CBS) — The wounds of Sunday night’s Super Bowl LII loss are still fresh in New England, and while there’s plenty to digest from the defeat, fans would probably like to move on to 2019 as quickly as possible

That transition will be a little easier Monday morning with Vegas giving the Patriots the best odds to win next year’s big game. According to OddsShark, the Patriots are the favorites to win Super Bowl LIII in 2019, coming in at +350.

Behind New England are the Green Bay Packers at +800, ahead of the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles who check in at +850. The Pittsburgh Steelers (+1000) and Minnesota Vikings (+1200) round out the top five.

Ahead of the 2018 season, the Eagles had 50-to-1 odds to win the Super Bowl LII.

The Cleveland Browns are all the way at the bottom of the list after their 0-16 season in 2018, but they aren’t alone. In addition to the Browns, the New York Jets, Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills are all listed at +10000 — or 100-to-1 odds to win the Super Bowl.

The San Francisco 49ers, who are expected to have former Patriots backup quarteback Jimmy Garoppolo under center in 2018, have the seventh-best odds to win it all next season at +1800.

Here is the full list of odds for Super Bowl LIII, which will be played on Feb. 3, 2019 in Atlanta:

New England Patriots +350
Green Bay Packers +800
Philadelphia Eagles +850
Pittsburgh Steelers +1000
Minnesota Vikings +1200
Los Angeles Rams +1750
San Francisco 49ers +1800
Houston Texans +1850
New Orleans Saints +1850
Jacksonville Jaguars +2000
Atlanta Falcons +2000
Dallas Cowboys +2000
Oakland Raiders +2100
Carolina Panthers +2500
Seattle Seahawks +2500
Kansas City Chiefs +3000
Los Angeles Chargers +3000
Denver Broncos +3500
Indianapolis Colts +4000
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +4000
Baltimore Ravens +5000
Arizona Cardinals +5000
Tennessee Titans +5000
Detroit Lions +5000
Miami Dolphins +7000
Washington Redskins +7000
New York Giants +5500
New York Jets +10000
Chicago Bears +10000
Cincinnati Bengals +10000
Buffalo Bills +10000
Cleveland Browns +10000
