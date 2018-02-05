BOSTON (CBS) — Matt Patricia is now officially an NFL head coach.

The Detroit Lions officially announced their hiring of Patricia on Monday, the day after the New England Patriots fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

The #Lions have hired Matt Patricia as the franchise’s new head coach: https://t.co/Al0meXH4Ur pic.twitter.com/AYa2IYRidT — Detroit Lions (@Lions) February 5, 2018

It’s probably a good thing the Lions decided to hire Patricia a few weeks before the Super Bowl, as the New England defense surrendered 44 points and 538 total yards in the loss.

This is Patricia’s first head coaching gig in the NFL. He’s been with the Patriots since 2004, serving as their defensive coordinator since 2012.

“I’m incredibly honored and grateful to be named Head Coach of the Detroit Lions,” Patricia said in a statement released by the Lions. “This position comes with great responsibility, and I will commit every ounce of my energy to this football team, starting today. My family is excited to become part of this wonderful city that displays so much passion for their teams.

“I can’t express enough appreciation to the entire New England Patriots franchise, particularly Robert and Jonathan Kraft and their entire family. I will truly cherish these last 14 years as a member of this incredible organization,” he continued. “Lastly, I’d like to express my appreciation and thanks to Bill Belichick. He’s been a remarkable mentor to me, not only as a football coach but also as a man and as a friend. I have learned immensely from his detailed leadership approach to the game, which has certainly shaped me into the football coach that I am today. Quite simply, I’ve been incredibly fortunate to work with, who I believe, is the greatest coach in NFL history.

“Now I turn all of my attention to the Lions. I look forward to the next chapter of my career in Detroit.”

There are rumors that New England will reportedly hire Greg Schiano to replace Patricia, though linebackers coach Brian Flores could also be named to the position.