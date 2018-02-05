BOSTON (CBS) — The man accused of driving the pickup truck that a toddler was ejected from is scheduled to be arraigned in court Monday.
Florian Roshi, 34, of Braintree, was charged with driving under the influence, child endangerment, and other charges after the crash on Route 3 in Weymouth Saturday night.
State Police said a three-year-old boy who was not properly buckled in Roshi’s truck was thrown from the vehicle as it spun out of control.
He was taken to Boston Children’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
An eight-year-old boy who was also in the truck was not hurt.
Roshi’s relationship with the kids is unknown at this time.