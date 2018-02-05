MINNEAPOLIS (CBS) — WBZ-TV Sports Director Steve Burton and Christian Fauria nabbed quite the interview on the field after the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles – former Vice President Joe Biden.
“What a game,” the Pennsylvania native said.
Biden praised the play of backup-turned playoff hero Nick Foles, who went “toe-to-toe with Brady all along.”
“I have great respect for Brady, I am in no way denigrating anything about the Patriots,” he said.
A lot has been said about Eagles fans in the past two weeks, but Biden heaped compliments on the fan base that has “really, really resented not being taken seriously.”
“The Philly fans are the most knowledgeable fans in the world, and boy can they be tough,” he said.
Biden presided over the inauguration of Mayor Marty Walsh last month.
“You got your greatest mayor in the country in Boston,” he said.