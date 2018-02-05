BOSTON (CBS/AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker says if the most recent reports involving former Massachusetts Senate President Stan Rosenberg are true, the Democrat shouldn’t return to the Senate’s top post.
The Boston Globe reported Sunday that Rosenberg’s husband Bryon Hefner had involved himself in matters before the Senate, including having access to Rosenberg’s Senate email, despite Rosenberg’s promise to keep a “firewall” between his professional and personal lives.
Rosenberg said in a statement Monday, “I did not allow Bryon Hefner to influence my actions and decisions as Senate President, or to influence the Senate’s actions and decisions, despite any suggestions to the contrary. I continue to rely on the Senate Ethics Committee investigation to determine all the facts, and I look forward to its completion.”
Rosenberg relinquished the presidency after several men, some of whom had business before the Legislature, told The Boston Globe they had been sexually abused by Hefner.
Rosenberg and Hefner have separated.
The Republican governor called the newest reports “troubling.”
