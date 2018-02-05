GARDNER (CBS) — Eight middle school students in Gardner had a scare when their school bus hit the side of a house Monday morning.
Fire officials said they believed an icy road was to blame.
No one on the bus was injured and no one was inside the Leo Drive home at the time of the crash, according to homeowner Daniel Flout.
“Nobody got hurt inside or outside, which is fortunate,” said Flout, though his house has “substantial” damage.
Flout was at work when the crash happened. “What I heard is the school bus came down the hill, hit a patch of ice, hit my neighbor’s car, and then hit the house,” he explained.
Mark Pellegrino, the Superintendent for Gardner Public Schools, said the roads were slicker than anticipated Monday morning.
Families were notified of the crash and parents of the students involved were individually contacted, he added.