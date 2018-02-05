Filed Under:Everett, Local TV

EVERETT (CBS) – The city of Everett has told 110 public school employees they will be laid off next week because of an $8 million budget deficit.

Of the 110, 58 are teachers, most of them at the high school.  Their last day will be Friday, February 16.

Everett Superintendent Frederick Foresteire told WBZ-TV the layoffs are coming in the middle of the school year because they would have serious financial issues at the end of the year if the school system continued to provide services at the current rate.

The administration plans to ask the city for more money to help close the budget gap.

The layoffs will be addressed at a school committee meeting Monday night and a City Council meeting on February 12.

