BOSTON (CBS) — The NBA Trade Deadline is just a few days away, and the rumors are starting to swirl around the Boston Celtics.

It was first reported over the weekend by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that the Celtics are shopping Marcus Smart, and would like to snag a first-round pick in return for the defensive-minded guard. We know know at least one Western Conference team has shown some interest in Smart.

On Monday, Mark Stein of the New York Times reported that the Denver Nuggets have explored trade scenarios with the Celtics for Smart, and have even made Emmanuel Mudaiy available. But Danny Ainge is standing firm on his demand for a first-round pick.

Denver is among the teams that has explored Marcus Smart trade scenarios with Boston, according to league sources. Emmanuel Mudiay has been made available, sources say, but the Celts covet a first-round pick for Smart — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 5, 2018

The Celtics have been without Smart for the last two weeks after he cut his hand punching a picture frame during Boston’s west coast road trip. He’s still been a great defensive player for Boston and a key to their success on that end of the floor, but he’s going to command a big raise when he hits restricted free agency this offseason. It’s likely Smart will become too rich for Boston this summer, and has become somewhat expendable with Terry Rozier emerging off the Boston bench.

It looks like Thursday will be an active afternoon for Ainge and company.