By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

3:30 p.m. CT: The Patriots’ inactive list is out, and there are no surprises:

Mike Gillislee, RB

Alan Branch, DT

David Harris, LB

Cole Croston, OL

Kenny Britt, WR

Jacob Hollister, TE

Bernard Reedy, WR

We’ve got the Eagles’ inactives, and there’s nothing surprising on it.

3:12 p.m. CT: In fairness to the NFL, how could anyone expect them to have painted the field correctly for the Super Bowl?

They forgot hashmarks in the logos – in the Super Bowl – so guys are painting them in with paintbrushes pic.twitter.com/G0DyQ7SmCX — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) February 4, 2018

This is really happening hours before the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/BNQygZ7TEW — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) February 4, 2018

Honest mistake. Could’ve happened to anyone.

2:36 p.m. CT: Greetings from inside U.S. Bank Stadium. Fans are filtering in, and we’re just three hours or so from kickoff. It’s getting close.

The big video board here showed Tom Brady arriving, and boos bellowed around this cavernous building. So it’s a heavy Eagles/anti-Patriots contingent in the stadium thus far. But Patriots fans are experienced, and likely are just showing up a little closer to kickoff.

Here’s a view of the field. It’s magnificent.

7 a.m. CT: Super. Sunday.

Finally.

The long wait to get to this day, the two-week stretch that tests the patience of the football world, it’s finally over. We’re finally going to see some football. And it ought to be pretty good.

I caught some clips on NFL Network last night of Super Bowl XLIX between the Seahwaks and Patriots, as well as Super Bowl LI between the Falcons and Patriots. I also caught a few segments of “The Timeline” special on David Tyree’s helmet catch from Super Bowl XLII.

And as I digested all of these historic moments from the historic games, I just wondered … what in the world is going to happen this time?

We just can’t know, and that’s what makes this day so exciting. Maybe this will finally be the day that Patriots fans get to put their feet up and properly celebrate a win without taking years off their life due to stress. Maybe it’ll be the day that Nick Foles shocks the world. Maybe Tom Brady will will have the worst game of his life. Or his best. Maybe a new unknown player will etch his name in history, the way Tyree did.

We just can’t know. We’ve all consumed so many stories and predictions, we think we might have an idea of what will happen. But let’s be honest. We have no idea. That’s part of what makes this day so great.

The game will kick off at 5:30 p.m. CT, 6:30 p.m. back home. We’ll have every update throughout the day right here in the live blog, and we’ll have live updates and analysis from U.S. Bank Stadium all game long. We won’t stop until we have a winner.

