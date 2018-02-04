EASTON (CBS) – Stop the presses.
A Massachusetts t-shirt company that was ready to create championship merchandise with Patriots logos was forced to change gears after New England fell in Super Bowl LII to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Pop Tops Sportswear had stacks of blank shirts, waiting for fresh ink and hoping the Patriots would pull out another win.
But after the Eagles polished off a 41-33 victory in Minnesota, employees switched the presses and began printing Eagles shirts.
Employees, who were wearing Patriots gear, were disappointed but excited to get to work.