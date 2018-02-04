BOSTON (CBS) — Four dogs up for adoption at Shultz’s Guest House in Dedham were featured on WBZ’s Pet Parade Sunday morning.

Noel had a tough start in life, she was found on the side of the road in the woods. She had four of her littermates had been dumped there and then attacked by a wild dog.

She has since healed and is now a happy, healthy puppy.

Rocco is an eight-month-old mixed breed. He is an incredibly happy dog that enjoys doing everything.

He is also great at the vet.

Princess is a 10-year-old Chihuahua.

Her previous owner went into a nursing home and was forced to give her up as well as Princess, a 13-year-old Poodle. Ideally, the sisters would be adopted together but they are also both independent.

Paty is a four-month-old girl that was a part of a litter that came to the organization right before NFL playoffs.

Hopefully, she is also a good luck charm for the Patriots.

Shultz’s Guest House is on private property and is a private, invitation-only shelter.

For adoption information, visit www.sghrescue.org.