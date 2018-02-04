BOSTON (CBS) — You aren’t ready for Sunday’s Super Bowl LII until you check out all the news, note and fun facts from WBZ-TV’s Levan Reid.

– The Pats are playing in their 10th Super Bowl. They are 5-4 in the big game entering Sunday.

– New England is hoping to become just the ninth team in NFL history to repeat as Super Bowl champs. They were the last team to do it, winning back-to-back Super Bowls in the 2003 and 2004 seasons.

– If the Patriots win on Sunday, their six Super Bowls will tie the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most all-time.

– This will be coach Bill Belichick’s 11th Super Bowl appearance, and his eighth as a head coach.

– Belichick and Tom Brady have 27 postseason wins together, the most of any coach and quarterback duo. Brady’s 27 playoff wins are the most by a starting quarterback in NFL history.

– Heading into his eight Super Bowl, Brady is the all-time leader in the big game with in passing yards (2,071), completions (207), and touchdowns (15)

– Brady has been named Super Bowl MVP four times.

– In his career, Brady is 4-1 overall against the Philadelphia Eagles.

– Rob Gronkowski has 10 touchdowns and 856 receiving yards in his postseason career, the most by any tight end.

– James White is tied with six other players with three Super Bowl touchdowns. They all came during last year’s comeback against the Falcons, when White set new Super Bowl records with 14 receptions and 20 points scored.

– This marks the second time the Patriots and Eagles will meet in the Super Bowl, and only the sixth Super Bowl rematch in NFL history.

– Overall, this is the 14th matchup between the Patriots and Eagles, with Philly leading the series 7-6. The Patriots won their only playoff matchup back in Super Bowl XXXIX.

– The Pats are 15-0 in the playoffs when facing a team they didn’t see during the regular season.

– New England has a 34-19 record all-time in the playoffs.

– The Patriots are 24-7 in the playoffs when scoring first and 24-4 when leading at halftime.

– Since Robert Kraft purchased the team in 1994, the Pats have played in an NFL-best 43 postseason games. His 30 postseason wins are the third most in NFL history.

– The Pats have 18 players that will be playing in their first Super Bowl on Sunday.

– The Patriots have three former Eagles on their roster; safety Patrick Chung, running back Dion Lewis and cornerback Eric Rowe.

– Patriots corner Stephon Gilmore and Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery were college roommates at South Carolina.

– Eagles running back LeGarrette Blount and defensive end Chris Long both won the Super Bowl with the Patriots last season.