BOSTON (CBS) — While the Super Bowl may be in Minnesota, Boston Police are taking safety precautions in case people take to the streets after the game.

“Our number one goal here is for the pats to win and nobody gets hurt,” said Police Commissioner Billy Evans.

Uniformed and undercover officers will be in the streets Sunday night.

The areas around Kenmore Square will have restricted access by the third quarter of the game.

“Right around Harvard and Brighton Ave., they’ll be a stretch of no parking right there because we’ve had celebrations and people jumping on cars there,” said Evans.

On Friday, the Boston Police Department poked fun at the Eagles on Twitter.

Philadephia Police responded but then agreed that the digs were all in good fun and above all they wanted all fans to stay safe.

You got that right! We are huge fans of our Blue Family in Boston! Stay safe up there as well :) https://t.co/LEPmz7EiPE — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) February 2, 2018

Police are asking everyone to act responsibly and arrange for transportation so no one is drinking and driving.