MINNEAPOLIS (CBS) – Tom Brady will be all business on Sunday in Minneapolis. But on Saturday, he took a brief break from Super Bowl preparations for some family time.

The Patriots were at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis for team picture day, and players took the opportunity to soak in the moment with family members.

“The families go through so much. They sacrifice so much for all of us and the time that we spend away and the strain that a season puts on them,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said, according to a pool report from the stadium. “So it’s great to have them all here and it’s great to give them an opportunity to be with their sons, daughters, husbands, and to bring their family in and take pictures on the field and just kind of enjoy the day.”

Brady posted a picture with his parents, children, wife Gisele Bündchen and other family members – including brother-in-law and former Red Sox player Kevin Youkilis.

“Family and football,” Brady captioned the photo.

Patriots fans will get another glimpse at Brady’s life on Sunday.

The fifth episode of “Tom vs. Time” is set to be released at noon. According to Patriots Wire, which got an advanced look at the episode, Brady and Bündchen talk about the ongoing family debate of how much longer Brady will play for.