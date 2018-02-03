FOXBORO (CBS) – Fans are getting into the Super Bowl spirit in New England and beyond.
On Saturday, fans in Foxboro held a rally and march to Town Common before the Patriots play the Eagles in Minnesota.
Later in the day, Patriot Place at Gillette Stadium is holding a rally as well.
Fans are invited to the party outside Splitsville Luxury Lanes from 3-5 p.m.
Pat the Patriot will be in attendance. There will also be a petting zoo with five live goats.
Anyone who wears Patriots gear can skate for free at the Patriot Place ice rink.
In Minneapolis, meanwhile, the Patriots are holding a rally for fans who made the trip.
The rally starts at 2:30 p.m. central time at Super Bowl Live in the Nicollet Mall. The event is free and open to the public.