FOXBORO (CBS) – Fans are getting into the Super Bowl spirit in New England and beyond.

On Saturday, fans in Foxboro held a rally and march to Town Common before the Patriots play the Eagles in Minnesota.

patsrally Patriots Fans Show Super Bowl Spirit With Rallies In Minnesota And At Home

Patriots fans prepare for a rally in Foxboro. (WBZ-TV)

Later in the day, Patriot Place at Gillette Stadium is holding a rally as well.

Fans are invited to the party outside Splitsville Luxury Lanes from 3-5 p.m.

Pat the Patriot will be in attendance. There will also be a petting zoo with five live goats.

Anyone who wears Patriots gear can skate for free at the Patriot Place ice rink.

In Minneapolis, meanwhile, the Patriots are holding a rally for fans who made the trip.

The rally starts at 2:30 p.m. central time at Super Bowl Live in the Nicollet Mall. The event is free and open to the public.

