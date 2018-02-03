MINNEAPOLIS (CBS) – Mark Wahlberg famously left Super Bowl LI at halftime, missing out on the Patriots’ remarkable comeback against the Atlanta Falcons. If it’s up to his brother, the actor won’t be seeing the end of this year’s game either.

“If he’s here, Mark, I’m kicking him out at halftime. Because that’s going to be the new good luck habit,” Donnie Wahlberg told WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche.

Donnie and his wife Jenny McCarthy have arrived in Minneapolis and made the rounds at the Mall of America on Friday.

The “Blue Bloods” actor and Dorchester native recalled going to games at the old Foxboro Stadium before the Patriots were a dynasty.

“Sat on those metal benches, and I’m still paying the price for that,” he said.

Wahlberg and McCarthy were invited by Patriots owner Robert Kraft to the AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

But McCarthy got sick, and they had to pass on the opportunity.

“I couldn’t look Mr. Kraft in the eyes and tell him that I left my wife at home in bed with a 104 fever. That’s just the type of man he is,” Donnie joked.