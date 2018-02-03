READING (CBS) – A male suspect was shot and killed during an officer-involved shooting in Reading.
The fatal shooting by police occurred at Main and Franklin streets around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, sources told WBZ-TV’s Cheryl Fiandaca, chief investigative reporter for the I-Team.
The man who was shot has not been identified.
In a statement, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan confirmed an officer-involved shooting occurred in Reading.
“The individual shot was an adult male,” Ryan said. “We are in the early stages of the investigation. Updates will be provided as additional information is able to be released.”
Yellow police tape and Woburn and Reading police officers were outside a gas station at the shooting scene.
Officers were seen going in and out of a building at the gas station and interviewing nearby residents. The circumstances which led up to the shooting were not immediately clear.
Watch this website for updates.