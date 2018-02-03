SUPER BOWL 52: New England Patriots Coverage | CBS Philly Coverage
By Yadires Nova-Salcedo

February 3, 2018
Keeping your family safe! The Massachusetts Department of Fire Services has recently launched a new campaign, which offers important fire safety tips when you are in the kitchen.

Watch Centro in Spanish

The campaign which is also available in Spanish, is the latest effort from the DFS to reach a bilingual audience and it offers tips on how to stay safe while cooking and what to do in case of a fire. Learn more about this campaign on this edition of Centro. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with Firefighter, Chef and DFS Spokesperson Maria Pelchar. Tune in!

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website www.cbsboston.com/centro

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
KEEP YOUR FAMILY SAFE
New Campaign
Cooking Fire Safety Tips
Mass Dept. of Fire Servives
http://www.mass.gov/cookingsafety
http://www.mass.gov/dfs
 
Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday's at 7:50am

