February 3, 2018
Keeping your family safe! The Massachusetts Department of Fire Services has recently launched a new campaign, which offers important fire safety tips when you are in the kitchen.
Watch Centro in Spanish
The campaign which is also available in Spanish, is the latest effort from the DFS to reach a bilingual audience and it offers tips on how to stay safe while cooking and what to do in case of a fire. Learn more about this campaign on this edition of Centro. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with Firefighter, Chef and DFS Spokesperson Maria Pelchar. Tune in!
NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website www.cbsboston.com/centro
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
KEEP YOUR FAMILY SAFE
New Campaign
Cooking Fire Safety Tips
Mass Dept. of Fire Servives
http://www.mass.gov/cookingsafety
http://www.mass.gov/dfs
