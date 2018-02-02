WAREHAM (CBS) – Firefighters rescued a cat that was stuck up a 60-foot-tall tree for four days and during a snowstorm.

The black-and-white cat had been chased up the tree by a dog and kept climbing up, officials said.

Wareham firefighters and the town’s Animal Control Officer responded to the area of Lake Avenue in East Wareham on Thursday morning for a report of a cat stuck approximately 60 feet up in a tree.

Crews brought a Ladder truck to the scene. Firefighters were able to navigate through thick branches and pine needles to rescue the cat.

The rescue took about one hour, said Josh Kimball of the Wareham Department of Natural Resources.

“In the end, the cat was extremely happy to see its owner, and the owner was extremely happy to see the cat!” Kimball said.

The unidentified owner was seen hugging the cat after the rescue.

The cat is doing well, Kimball said.