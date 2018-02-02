MINNEAPOLIS (CBS) – One of the rewards for Super Bowl victory is the ring that comes with it. And the company that has made almost all of them is located in Minneapolis.
The Jostens Company designed and manufactured 33 of the 51 Super Bowl rings, including all five of the Patriots’ championship pieces.
While the contract won’t be awarded until about a month after the game, the company probably has the inside track.
“We love our partnership with the Patriots and have had the honor to do it many times,” Chris Poitras of Jostens told WBZ-TV.
If the Patriots are able to hoist another Lombardi Trophy on Sunday, Poitras says the company would be happy to create their Super Bowl ring again this year.
“We’d treat this if they were to win their sixth like we’ve never been partners before and have to create the best ring that they’ve ever seen before,” said Poitras.