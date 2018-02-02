SUPER BOWL 52: New England Patriots Coverage | CBS Philly Coverage
Filed Under:Local TV, New England Patriots, Super Bowl LII, Super Bowl Rings

MINNEAPOLIS (CBS) – One of the rewards for Super Bowl victory is the ring that comes with it. And the company that has made almost all of them is located in Minneapolis.

Related: Falcons Owner Was ‘Pissed Off’ About 283 Diamonds On Patriots’ Super Bowl LI Rings

The Jostens Company designed and manufactured 33 of the 51 Super Bowl rings, including all five of the Patriots’ championship pieces.

ring Jewelry Company Hoping For Sixth Chance To Create Patriots Super Bowl Rings

Patriots Super Bowl LI ring (Image credit @Patriots/Twitter)

While the contract won’t be awarded until about a month after the game, the company probably has the inside track.

“We love our partnership with the Patriots and have had the honor to do it many times,” Chris Poitras of Jostens told WBZ-TV.

ring1 Jewelry Company Hoping For Sixth Chance To Create Patriots Super Bowl Rings

Chris Poitras of Jostens. (WBZ-TV)

If the Patriots are able to hoist another Lombardi Trophy on Sunday, Poitras says the company would be happy to create their Super Bowl ring again this year.

“We’d treat this if they were to win their sixth like we’ve never been partners before and have to create the best ring that they’ve ever seen before,” said Poitras.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch