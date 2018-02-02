BOSTON (CBS) – I know what you’re thinking – when is he going to give us his prediction for the big game on Sunday?

Right?

Ok, you weren’t thinking about that, at all, but as a card-carrying Patriots fan since the days of Babe Parilli, I’m going to give it to you anyway.

First of all, I have great respect for the Eagles, the season they’ve had and the way they’ve conducted themselves in the Super Bowl run-up. No trash talking, no nonsense of any kind. These guys are good and well-coached.

Last week, after I did a piece documenting what everybody in the country already knows – that while every fan base has its knucklehead element, Philly has the worst knuckleheads in the league – my inbox filled up with super-nasty, barely-literate hate mail. Several of them wanted to know how I thought I could keep my commentary, broadcast on TV and posted on the internet, a secret.

To make sure this dull-wittedness wasn’t an illusion, I put Philadelphia sports talk in my headphones last weekend while walking the dog, and the first thing I heard was discussion of the Eagles’ victory parade.

Case closed.

Anyway, here’s my prediction – lots of no-huddle, hurry-up offense by the Patriots, who specialize in that. The Eagles want to rush their talented defense and disrupt Tom Brady? They’re going to be sucking wind by the third quarter. The Eagles’ vaunted depth will keep them fresh? Not if they can’t sub in because the no-huddle doesn’t allow it.

The final score – Pats 21, Eagles 17.

But don’t be sad, Philly fans. Think of all the free time you’ll have next week because you don’t have to attend that parade.

Share your prediction with me via email at keller@wbztv.com, or you can reach me on Twitter, @kelleratlarge.