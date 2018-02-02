BOSTON (CBS) — After nearly two weeks of hype, oddball questions and extensive breakdowns, the big game is just around the corner.

We’re now counting down the hours until the Patriots and Eagles square off in Super Bowl LII in Minnesota, one final Sunday spent on the couch will our friends, favorite beverages and a whole lot of food. The Patriots are looking to win their second straight Super Bowl and sixth championship in franchise history, just another chapter in this dynastic run at the hands of owner Robert Kraft, head coach Bill Belichick, and quarterback Tom Brady.

It’s going to take a full team effort to fend off the NFC champion Eagles, and there’s a good chance this one comes down to the final play, as they tend to do when the Patriots play in the big game. Here’s how the WBZ-TV Sports team predicts Sunday’s game will play out:

Steve Burton

I think the Patriots win this game, 31-24. Tom Brady will have another outstanding game, and people will hate him, because he’s going to win his sixth Super Bowl.

Dan Roche

The two best teams in the NFL will go to battle in Super Bowl LII, and this one has all the makings of a great game.

The one difference is experience, though Bill Belichick will tell you it’s all about execution. The Patriots are gunning for history with 20 players looking to win their third Super Bowl in the last four years, hoping to match the 2001, 2003, 2004 group. It’s also the final run for coordinators Matt Patricia and Josh McDaniels, which would make for a nice ending for their days in New England.

It’s hard to ever bet against the Belichick/Brady combo, who are 5-2 on the world’s biggest stage.

Patriots 28, Eagles 24

Levan Reid

Well it’s hard to get this far and not expect the team you cover to close the deal. So on Sunday, the Pats will close the deal.

This is a poor comparison but the Eagles remind me of the Buccaneers team the Patriots played early in the season. They have a strong defensive line, fast wide outs, and a good running back. Now this Eagles team is obviously better — much better — but the Patriots can touch on things to find what works for them.

This is the New England’s Super Bowl to lose. They are the better coached team and the bright lights of the games biggest stage won’t phase them; the Patriots understand how to navigate everything leading up to the game and have seemed more relaxed than they have in the past.

A sixth Lombardi trophy will land on 1 Patriots Place and Brady will earn his fifth Super Bowl MVP.

Patriots 24, Eagles 16