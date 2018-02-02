BOSTON (CBS) — It’s a good thing the Patriots don’t print out their injury report anymore.
Their final one of the season would have been a big waste of paper, as no players were listed. That means Malcolm Butler, Rob Gronkowski, Brandin King, and Deatrich Wise Jr. were all removed from the report after the Patriots took the practice field for their final time of the 2017 season.
That’s great news for Gronkowski, who was cleared from the NFL’s concussion protocol on Thursday. The tight end is indeed good to go (and probably still super excited) for their showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
The Eagles are also a healthy bunch heading into Sunday’s game in Minnesota, with all of their previously injured players full participants at their final practice of the week.
Neither team listed game status for any of their players on the final injury report of the week.