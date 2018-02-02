MINNEAPOLIS (CBS) – Not only does Danny Amendola make huge catches at big moments for the Patriots – he also signed a modeling contract last year.
But apparently that doesn’t stop people from disparaging his looks on social media.
The clutch New England wide receiver was featured in a Super Bowl edition of “Mean Tweets” on Jimmy Kimmel this week.
“Amendola with his mustache looks like a young Burt Reynolds with the height of Sally Field,” states the tweet read aloud by Amendola. “That’s f***ed up.”
The star-studded football edition of Mean Tweets also featured Terry Bradshaw and Patriots foe Peyton Manning, who was roasted for his “#HorseFace.”