By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Celtics are adding some size to their roster.

The C’s have signed free agent center Greg Monroe to a one-year, $5 million deal, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Monroe will sign a one-year, $5M deal with Celtics, league sources tell ESPN. Pelicans could only offer $2.2M. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 2, 2018

Monroe was bought out by the Suns earlier this week, after being traded to Phoenix earlier this season by the Milwaukee Bucks. The 27-year-old big man played in 25 games between the two teams, averaging 10.4 points and 5.2 rebounds over 21.8 minutes per game. Monroe has averaged 13.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists over his eight-year career.

It’ll be interesting to see how Monroe fits into Brad Stevens’ rotation, with Aron Baynes and Daniel Theis centering some of Boston’s more defensive-minded lineups. Both will likely lose minutes with Monroe added to the mix, despite their success in small samples. But if nothing else, Monroe will help Boston as a scorer off the bench, something they’ve needed this season.

The best benefit to the signing is the Celtics did not have to surrender any potential trade assets to land Monroe, using the disabled player exception they received following Gordon Hayward’s injury. The signing doesn’t mean Hayward can’t come back at some point at the end of the season, however unlikely that may be.

Boston may not be done wheeling and dealing just yet, either, with the NBA Trade Deadline coming up on Feb. 8.