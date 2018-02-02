BOSTON (CBS) — We learned a lot about the relationship of Bill Belichick and Bill Parcells in ESPN’s amazing 30 for 30, “The Two Bills,” on Thursday night.

The two titans of coaching have had a unique relationship that has spanned decades, but it’s a relationship that hasn’t been too friendly for a while. Even after breaking years of silence, there were some pretty cold moments during the 90 minute documentary as the two share sat down to discuss their time together.

But they’re united on at least one thing these days: Neither likes the New York Jets very much.

At the end of the documentary, which was taped inside the Giants locker room at MetLife Stadium, the director wanted to bring the two coaches into the Jets locker room.

“Not the Jets locker room,” groaned Belichick.

“No, I’m don’t want to go there. What’s the point?” questioned Parcells. “Let’s just… [end on a high note].”

"Not the Jets locker room"

"I'm not going in there" #TheTwoBills 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/1VISDq2Fdu — '03 Kliff Kingsbury (@fearthe_beard11) February 2, 2018

Nothing brings a couple of grumpy old men together like their disdain for Gang Green.

It makes perfect sense, too. Belichick and Parcells will forever be connected, winning a pair of Super Bowls with the Giants in 1986 and 1990, and for a while, it was rare to see one on the sideline without the other near by. But things turned frosty in 1999, when Parcells abruptly stepped down as head coach of the Jets. He did so because he learned the Patriots were interested in Belichick, basically forcing his protege to take over as head coach of the Jets.

After Belichick famously resigned as “HC of the NYJ” a few days later, a battled ensued with the Patriots, Jets and NFL. The Patriots eventually got their man, surrendering a collection of draft picks for Belichick. As Kraft recalled in the documentary, he received a call from “Darth Vader,” and immediately knew it was Parcells. The two hashed out the deal for Belichick, and the rest is history.

The two Bills appear to have put aside most of their differences these days, and both admitted they could have done a better job to mend the relationship. But it’s clear they still aren’t the best of friends, unless they’re ragging on the Jets.