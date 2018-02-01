WATERTOWN (CBS) – State Police are investigating a possible attempted kidnapping of a 12-year-old girl in Watertown.
The incident happened on a bike path along Pleasant Street Thursday night. Troopers were out looking for a suspect, but say the attempted abduction has not yet been confirmed.
The girl was OK according to police.
Troopers are looking to speak to anyone who saw a girl on the Riverwalk in Watertown roughly between 4:30-5 p.m.
They also would like to speak to a young man walking a dog who may have interacted with the girl. He is described as approximately six feet tall with a thin build, dirty blond hair and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a white scarf near his mouth.
Troopers are investigating to determine whether a crime was committed.