WATERTOWN (CBS) – State Police are investigating a possible attempted kidnapping of a 12-year-old girl in Watertown.

The incident happened on a bike path along Pleasant Street Thursday night. Troopers were out looking for a suspect, but say the attempted abduction has not yet been confirmed.

The girl was OK according to police.

Troopers are looking to speak to anyone who saw a girl on the Riverwalk in Watertown roughly between 4:30-5 p.m.

They also would like to speak to a young man walking a dog who may have interacted with the girl. He is described as approximately six feet tall with a thin build, dirty blond hair and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a white scarf near his mouth.

Troopers are investigating to determine whether a crime was committed.

