BOSTON (CBS) — After the first three episode of “Tom Vs. Time” offered a closer look at Tom Brady’s football life, the fourth chapter gave viewers an inside look at how the quarterback balances his career and being a family man.

Brady admits that earlier in his career, he didn’t think he would get married or have kids until after his playing days were over. That changed when his son Jack came along, and a few years later he married Gisele Bundchen.

It wasn’t exactly how he planned it, but Brady wouldn’t change a thing.

“I think I’m the luckiest man on earth,” he said.

The episode, title “The Emotional Game,” starts with Brady still stewing about a disappointing playoff loss to the New York Jets in 2011. But less than 24 hours after that defeat, Brady finds some happiness enjoying a stroll with Bundchen and a toddler-aged Jack.

We then fast forward to last offseason when Brady and Jack visited Beijing, China. The trip offered Brady an opportunity to spread football around the world, but more importantly, spend more time with his oldest son.

“You don’t want to make sacrifices for your sport, but when you have a family you do. That’s just part of it,” said Brady.”The hard part of me still playing is my kids are getting older and I’m not available to them. Things revolve around my schedule, my day. It’s hard because so much is about their dad’s life.

“Their dad’s life is great, but it’s their dad’s life and not their life,” he adds. “It’s a bit challenging and you’re always juggling what the right balance is. There is so much to do and so little time.”

That balance extends far beyond Brady’s kids. In one of the more touching moments of the episode, Brady and Jack show off pictures from their trip to Brady’s mother, Galynn. Her battle with cancer last season was well documented, but Brady opens up about it in the episode. Last season was the first time in his life that his parents weren’t able to attend all of his games. He said he saw more of a fragility in their lives, and knew it was his time to support them. The fact that his mother was able to attend Super Bowl LI made the comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons “even more of a special win” for Brady.

We also see the moment that Brady and Patriots owner Robert Kraft (via FaceTime) surprised Galynn with a Super Bowl LI ring of her own. It was a touching moment for Brady and his mother, as both were overcome with joy. Galynn proudly showed off her ring, and Brady was quick to correct her that it wasn’t a gift, but a trophy.

There were still a few scenes of Brady on the field, with his entire family enjoying the Patriots’ Week 12 win over the Miami Dolphins in Foxboro, but this episode gave a wonderful look at how close the quarterback is to his loved ones despite his commitment to the game.

The fifth episode of the series is set to be released on ahead of Super Bowl LII. The documentary makers will also be shooting after the game for a sixth episode to be released at a later date.