NORTON (CBS) – An hours-long search for a man suspected in a Boston shooting ended with a SWAT team response to a Norton apartment complex and police unable to find the suspect.

Police responded to the Norton Glen Apartments complex around 11:30 a.m. Thursday after the Boston Police Gang Unit contacted Norton detectives about an active warrant for a person residing at the apartment complex.

Officers spoke with a resident there, and they believed the suspect was armed and in the apartment, with the information they had at the time, Norton Police Chief Brian Clark said in an email.

Police called for backup for the officers’ safety when they were unable to make further contact, and the man’s phone was deemed to be active at the Norton address, Clark said.

The Southeastern Massachusetts Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council SWAT team responded, as well as local and state police.

Law enforcement officials were seen going into an apartment Thursday afternoon. Officers searched two floors of the home and an attic, Clark said.

“After a thorough search of the building, the subject was not found to be there,” Clark said.

The complex is just off of Route 123, less than a quarter-mile from Foundry Street in Easton.

“There is police activity at Norton Glen Road,” Norton police said in a tweet. “We ask residents to please stay inside.”

Some residents were evacuated while others were asked to shelter in place. No vehicles other than law enforcement were allowed into the complex for some time.

The Norton Public Schools did not release any children off school buses and kept children at school until they situation ended.

We will be clearing shortly from Norton Glen Rd, area is deemed safe. — Norton Police Dept. (@NortonMaPolice) February 1, 2018

Just after 4 p.m., Norton Police tweeted that the area has been deemed safe.

The Norton Fire Department assisted on scene along with Easton police.