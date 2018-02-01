EASTON (CBS) – No days off, Patriots fans. But one Massachusetts school is starting a little late the day after Super Bowl LII.

Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School officials announced there will be a 3-hour delay, allowing students to be fresh in the classroom Monday as they hopefully bask in another championship win.

The school made the announcement in a video posted to YouTube showing students – and teachers – trying to twist the arm of Superintendent Luis Lopes.

“We do it to be a little lighthearted, have some fun I mean obviously education is serious business, but you have to have some fun every once in a while,” said Lopes.

Lopes gave the students a 2-hour delay last year after the Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl.

“It was awesome what they did with it and I think it’s really cool our school supports the Patriots so much,” said junior Shae Heggs-Szabo.

The announcement also came with an official school prediction for the big game – that the Patriots will beat the Philadelphia Eagles by three points in Super Bowl LII.

Senior Phillip LaFond said, “I get to wake up happy to go to school after that win on Sunday.”