EASTON (CBS) – No days off, Patriots fans. But one Massachusetts school is starting a little late the day after Super Bowl LII.
Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School officials announced there will be a 3-hour delay, allowing students to be fresh in the classroom Monday as they hopefully bask in another championship win.
The school made the announcement in a video posted to YouTube showing students – and teachers – trying to twist the arm of Superintendent Luis Lopes.
Lopes gave the students a 2-hour delay last year after the Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl.
The announcement also came with an official school prediction for the big game – that the Patriots will beat the Philadelphia Eagles by three points in Super Bowl LII.