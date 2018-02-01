SUPER BOWL 52: New England Patriots Coverage | CBS Philly Coverage
New England Patriots, Super Bowl LII

EASTON (CBS) – No days off, Patriots fans. But one Massachusetts school is starting a little late the day after Super Bowl LII.

Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School officials announced there will be a 3-hour delay, allowing students to be fresh in the classroom Monday as they hopefully bask in another championship win.

The school made the announcement in a video posted to YouTube showing students – and teachers – trying to twist the arm of Superintendent Luis Lopes.

Lopes gave the students a 2-hour delay last year after the Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl.

The announcement also came with an official school prediction for the big game – that the Patriots will beat the Philadelphia Eagles by three points in Super Bowl LII.

