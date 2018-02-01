Boston
Radio.com
CBS Local Sports
CBS Sports Radio
Tailgate Fan
Atlanta
Baltimore
Chicago
Cleveland
Connecticut
Dallas
Denver
Detroit
Houston
Las Vegas
Los Angeles
Miami
Minnesota
New York
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
Sacramento
San Francisco
Seattle
St Louis
Tampa
Washington
Sponsored By
WBZ-TV
1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @wbz NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
myTV38
1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383 Find Us On Facebook myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Home
News
All News
Local
HealthWatch
Politics
Business
i-Team
Education
Consumer
Entertainment
Blogs
CBS Boston Blogs
Autos
Only CBS
Latest Headlines
Heating Unit Possible Cause Of Brookline Townhouse Fire
A heating unit is being eyed as the potential cause of a fire that left about $900,000 in damage at two Brookline townhouses early Thursday morning.
Monopoly Creates Special Edition Specifically For Cheaters
Hasbro is releasing a "cheaters edition" of the famous game to see just how underhanded players can get.
Keller @ Large: Facebook's Messenger Kids App Is A Bad Idea
Facebook's new Messenger Kids app promises to usher kids into a wonderful new world. But is it all its cracked up to be?
Badly Injured Dog May Have Been Thrown From Car
Police in Everett are investigating whether a small dog found badly hurt in the road may have been thrown from a car.
Weather
FULL FORECAST
Weather Links
School Closings
Interactive Radar
Weather Blog
Weather App
Share Photos
More Weather
What Happened? Poor Modeling, Fluff Factor Led To Forecast Error
Were you one of those lucky folks to get 7-8” of snowfall this morning? No, you didn’t miss a forecast update, this one was clearly under-forecast in some areas south of Boston.
Snow Makes Morning Commute Tricky For Some
A widespread 2-to-5 inches from Cape Ann to Cape Cod is expected, with a coating to 2 inches north and west of Boston and a very sharp cutoff on the western fringe of this system.
Sports
All Sports
Latest
Podcasts
Patriots
Red Sox
Bruins
Celtics
Odds
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Latest Headlines
Luke Willson Shares Unbelievable Perspective On Malcolm Butler's Super Bowl Interception
Thursday offers the opportunity to soak in the third anniversary of one of the single greatest plays in Super Bowl history: the Malcolm Butler interception.
Ian Baker-Finch On Phoenix Open: 'Ideal Conditions For Scoring'
CBS Sports's Ian Baker-Finch looks at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, which will bring a tremendous mix of golf talent to TPC Scottsdale.
Super Bowl Picks: Will The Eagles Upset The Patriots?
CBS Local Sports talent from across the country looks at the Eagles-Patriots Super Bowl match-up. Who are our NFL experts picking?
There Are Way More Patriots Haters Than Fans, Super Bowl Poll Finds
A lot of people are rooting against another Patriots Super Bowl victory.
Health
Video
All Videos
All News Video
All Sports Video
Weather Forecast
Phantom Gourmet
Live Newscasts
CBSN Live
On Demand Video
Phantom Gourmet
Wednesday’s Child
Sports Final
Keller At Large
E.S.P.
Eat
Phantom Gourmet: Parmesan Cheese Taste Test
Phantom recently purchased four canisters of grated Parmesan cheese at a local supermarket and put them to the test.
Phantom Gourmet: Breakfast At Mike & Patty's In Boston
Mike and Patty's is a tiny little shop serving breakfast sandwiches that seem to have a cult-like following.
See
Best Ways To Spend New Year's Day With Your Family In Boston
New Year's Day may start the morning after a New Year's Eve bash, but that does not mean it is a day that has to be spent under the covers nursing a hangover. Here are just five of the best ways to spend New Year's Day with your family in Boston.
Best Holiday Markets In Boston
Here are just five of the best holiday markets in Boston this season.
Play
Best Places For Cloth Diapers In Boston
For those who want to do with the tried and true alternative, here are just five of the best places to buy cloth diapers in Boston.
Best Crafty Classes In Boston
From blowing glass and brewing beer to knitting scarves and painting landscapes, Boston has a wealth of shops where artists and crafts people practice and teach their skills.
Audio
Contest
More
Station Info
Contact WBZ-TV
WBZ-TV Team
Connect
Social Media
Email Newsletters
CBS Local App
Weather App
Call For Action
More
Travel
Only CBS
Events
Deals
SUPER BOWL 52:
New England Patriots Coverage
|
CBS Philly Coverage
Super Bowl Picks: Will The Eagles Upset The Patriots?
February 1, 2018 at 9:56 am
Filed Under:
Expert Picks
,
New England Patriots
,
NFL
,
Philadelphia Eagles
,
Super Bowl 52
More From CBS Boston
Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App
Watch & Listen
LIVE
Listen
Mix 104.1
AMP 103.3
CBS Radio Connectingvets.com
Watch
WBZ Live