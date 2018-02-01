By Joel Balsam, AskMen
Super Bowl LII is just days away and you can be sure Bill Belichick and the boys are primed and ready to handle business yet again — are you?
A new AskMen and Offers.com 1,000-person survey found that 27.2% of Americans have a Super Bowl ritual, including 15.7% of Bay Staters.
Three in every 10 New England fans go all-out at their tailgate party with a pre-game handshake, dance or chant. That’s twice as many as Eagles fans. Clears throat, “Let’s go Pats! Let’s go Pats!”
But what’s a Super Bowl without some munchies? Nachos are Boston’s favorite Super Bowl food. And don’t you dare forget the guac! Guacamole is a must for 36% of people and pizza is the second most popular big game food.
Super Bowl parties aren’t just about the game. Two in 10 fans love the game because it’s an excuse to hang out with their friends and 13% are in it for the food.
Super Bowl LII between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles airs this Sunday.