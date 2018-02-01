BOSTON (CBS) – It isn’t always the big snow storms that cause the most headaches. Sometimes all it takes is a little snow coming at just the right (or wrong) time. That might just be the case Friday morning.

While we are only forecasting an inch or two of snow for most, the combination of that along with a flash freeze occurring at the same time will likely make for a dicey morning commute.

Let’s time it out hour by hour.

MIDNIGHT

Scattered rain showers in eastern Massachusetts, perhaps mixing with some wet snow in central and Western Mass. Temperatures generally in the upper 30s.

Travel Impact: Low

3 A.M.

Steady precipitation across most of the area. Mainly rain in Eastern Mass, but rain changing to snow all areas west of Interstate 495. Temperature dropping a few degrees. Freezing line entering western Worcester County.

Travel Impact: Low

6 A.M.

Rain has changed to snow across the entire area. A coating to an inch of snow on average with a bit more in elevated areas of central and Western Mass. Temperatures continue to tick down. Freezing line right around 495, below 32 all areas west of 495.

Travel Impact: Moderate (worst in Central Mass, conditions deteriorating in Eastern Mass)

9 A.M.

Snow is tapering off. The last of the snow showers now are over Cape Cod. A coating to 2 inches of snow for most of the area now on the ground, bit more, 2-4 inches in the Worcester Hills and Berkshires. Temperatures still dropping, now below 32 for the entire area (except perhaps for the Outer Cape/Islands). Icy conditions on all untreated surfaces.

Travel Impact: moderate to high.

So as you can see, the flash freeze occurs right during the prime commuting hours (5-9 a.m.) in southern New England. This has the potential to be one of those nightmare commutes with numerous spin outs and accidents.

We urge that you stay tuned to updated forecasts on WBZ-TV and CBSBoston.com Thursday night and early Friday morning.

