JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (CBS) – The winner of Super Bowl LII is yet to be determined, but when it comes to four-legged friends, there’s no question as to which team has the advantage.
PetFirst Pet Insurance says “according to a list of more than 33,000 pet names, Patriots-inspired names far outnumber the competition.”
They count 39 Toms, 35 Bradys, five Gronks, two Patriots and an Edelman. On the Eagles side, there are just 10 Carsons and one Wentz, PetFirst says.
The list includes a Massachusetts family with a mix breed dog named Tom Brady, and a Texas fan with two Whippets named Gronk and Brady.
“As teams gain in popularity, we tend to see a bump in names associated with them,” CEO Katie Blakeley said in a statement.
A report from Rover.com in December showed “Brady” among the top dog names in Boston, with “Gronk” on the rise.