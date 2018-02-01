SUPER BOWL 52: New England Patriots Coverage | CBS Philly Coverage
WEATHER ALERT: Snow And Flash Freeze Friday | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App | Share Photos
By David Robichaud
Filed Under:David Robichaud, Patriots, Super Bowl, Thirty 6 Red

FOXBORO (CBS) – They call themselves “Thirty 6 Red”. The name comes from the last number on a roulette wheel. But this Foxboro based band knew there was no gamble involved when they accepted the Kraft family’s invitation to travel to the Super Bowl to play at the Patriots team hotel.

“It’s insane, I still haven’t wrapped my head around it,” said singer Larry Smith.

band2 Patriots Bring Foxboro Band To Minnesota To Play Before Super Bowl

Thirty 6 Red at Gillette Stadium (WBZ-TV)

The band performed at the Patriots Send-Off Rally at Gillette on Monday before the team left for Minnesota. Band members and their loved ones will board a luxury tour bus chartered by the Krafts on Friday morning and make a 22-hour non-stop trip to the big game.

The bus is coming up from Nashville and used to be the tour bus for the band .38 Special. The band plans to perform on Facebook Live during their bus ride, taking requests from followers.

band Patriots Bring Foxboro Band To Minnesota To Play Before Super Bowl

Larry Smith and Jim Politano of Thirty 6 Red (WBZ-TV)

“Thirty 6 Red” caught the attention of the Patriots because they play regularly at Tobey Keith’s I Love This Bar & Grill at Patriot Place.

Their most requested song: “Your Love” by The Outfield, a tune made popular by former Patriots QB now sports radio host Scott Zolak.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch