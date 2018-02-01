FOXBORO (CBS) – They call themselves “Thirty 6 Red”. The name comes from the last number on a roulette wheel. But this Foxboro based band knew there was no gamble involved when they accepted the Kraft family’s invitation to travel to the Super Bowl to play at the Patriots team hotel.
“It’s insane, I still haven’t wrapped my head around it,” said singer Larry Smith.
The band performed at the Patriots Send-Off Rally at Gillette on Monday before the team left for Minnesota. Band members and their loved ones will board a luxury tour bus chartered by the Krafts on Friday morning and make a 22-hour non-stop trip to the big game.
The bus is coming up from Nashville and used to be the tour bus for the band .38 Special. The band plans to perform on Facebook Live during their bus ride, taking requests from followers.
“Thirty 6 Red” caught the attention of the Patriots because they play regularly at Tobey Keith’s I Love This Bar & Grill at Patriot Place.
Their most requested song: “Your Love” by The Outfield, a tune made popular by former Patriots QB now sports radio host Scott Zolak.