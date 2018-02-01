MARLBORO (CBS) – A quick-acting gymnastics coach saved a team member from suffering potentially serious injury over the weekend at a meet in Springfield.
Cal Booker of New England Academy of Gymnastics in Marlboro was spotting a 13-year-old boy named Noah on the high bar during warm-ups before a national invitational event on Saturday.
Noah’s hands slipped from the bar and he went airborne.
Booker moved underneath the boy and caught him before he hit the ground.
Though Noah would have landed on a mat, Booker said he still could have been seriously hurt because the gymnast would have likely landed on his head.
The fall was caught on video by the Noah’s mother, who said she was nervous as it happened, but was happy it turned out OK.
She told CBS This Morning that her son went on to record his best high bar score of the year following the scare.