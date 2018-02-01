SUPER BOWL 52: New England Patriots Coverage | CBS Philly Coverage
MARLBORO (CBS) – A quick-acting gymnastics coach saved a team member from suffering potentially serious injury over the weekend at a meet in Springfield.

Cal Booker of New England Academy of Gymnastics in Marlboro was spotting a 13-year-old boy named Noah on the high bar during warm-ups before a national invitational event on Saturday.

Noah’s hands slipped from the bar and he went airborne.

gymnast Gymnastics Coach Moves In To Save Athlete From Dangerous Fall

New England Academy of Gymnastics coach Cal Booker moves underneath a gymnast to prevent injury during a fall. (Image Credit: Colleen McGonagle)

Booker moved underneath the boy and caught him before he hit the ground.

Though Noah would have landed on a mat, Booker said he still could have been seriously hurt because the gymnast would have likely landed on his head.

The fall was caught on video by the Noah’s mother, who said she was nervous as it happened, but was happy it turned out OK.

She told CBS This Morning that her son went on to record his best high bar score of the year following the scare.

