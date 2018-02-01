By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (CBS) — Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has pretty much been all business this week, save for a few yuks shared at Opening Night on Monday. The coach is in Minnesota, after all, to try to win a football game, so goofing around with the local, national and international media doesn’t really help him in that regard.

But the 65-year-old Belichick couldn’t help but crack a smile on Thursday, when he was asked by The Boston Globe’s Chris Gasper what the scouting report from Bill Belichick the coach would have been for Bill Belichick the player.

Belichick, who played college football at Wesleyan without great success, took a second to process the question before laughing.

“Umm. Got a long way to go, buddy,” Belichick cracked. “Maybe you ought to try coaching.”

Obviously, the coaching world has suited Belichick better than being on the field. And apparently some of his athletic coaches tried to steer him in that direction early in his life.

“Quite a few people told me that, actually. So it’s probably good advice,” Belichick said. “I got that from a couple of coaches, football and lacrosse. You’ve got a better career in coaching than you’ve got in playing. I’m sure that’s true.”

Well. He’s right. But with a record five Super Bowls already won and a chance for a sixth, suffice it to say a young Belichick would have appreciated the advice from his elder self.