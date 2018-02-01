BROOKLINE (CBS) – A heating unit is being eyed as the potential cause of a fire that left about $900,000 in damage at two Brookline townhouses early Thursday morning.
Heavy smoke and flames broke out in the basement of a two-unit townhouse on Carlton Street around 2:30 a.m.
Flames extended into the wall between the two townhouses.
One resident told WBZ-TV he and his wife initially remained asleep as the fire spread.
“We were really lucky honestly,” he said. “If my daughter hadn’t woken us up we wouldn’t have been out in time.”
Resident Paul Stadfeld said he was awake reading Patriots news when he heard someone yelling.
“They said ‘Paul get of the house there’s smoke,’” Stadfeld recalled. “I ran back upstairs grabbed a jacket, put my sneakers on, ran outside. Then someone said, ‘Hey Paul, your house is on fire!’”
No residents or firefighters were injured in the fire.