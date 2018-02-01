By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (CBS) — Patriots head coach Bill Belichick apparently has great confidence in his game plan for Sunday night.

Belichick took a little time off from preparing for the Eagles when he and Linda Holliday attended the NBA game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night.

.@Patriots head coach Bill Belichick in the building tonight! pic.twitter.com/GfFAIMAP5J — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 2, 2018

Belichick wasn’t the only big name sitting courtside. Steelers receiver Antonio Brown was also there, as was a rap duo which Belichick may or may not listen to on his drives to and from Gillette Stadium.

If you saw the defense freeze a few times in the first half, it's probably because @RaeSremmurd is here.

(Also, our guys are playing basketball well.) pic.twitter.com/Mq1GpV4STo — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 2, 2018

Earlier Thursday, Belichick and the Patriots held their second practice of the week and then met the media for the final time of the week. After wrapping that up, Belichick headed roughly 11 miles north to the Target Center to take in the basketball game.

It’s not completely out of the blue. Belichick goes way back with Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau, who admired Belichick during his time in Boston as an assistant under Doc Rivers. Thibodeau’s Timberwolves were able to pull off the win in front of Belichick, beating the Bucks 108-89.

Still, it’s very rare to see Belichick doing anything during Super Bowl week that doesn’t involve football. Yet with his players enjoying a night at the Mall of America’s amusement park, Belichick decided to let loose in his own way.

It probably won’t have an effect on the game on Sunday. But you know how these things go. It wouldn’t be a total shock if pictures of Belichick sitting courtside on Thursday night end up circulating through the Eagles’ locker room on Friday. Realistically, Belichick wasn’t going to be spending 24 hours a day in his office with a whiteboard. But, again, these things can occasionally become a thing during the week of a Super Bowl.