BOSTON (CBS) — At 40 years old, many are wondering how long Tom Brady can keep it up as one of the NFL’s best players.

Brady has said he wants to play until his mid-40s, though it’s pretty clear his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, would like him to hang up his cleats much sooner. And though Bill Belichick is known to move on from players a year earlier rather than a year too late, Patriots team president Jonathan Kraft said in an interview with NFL Network on Wednesday that the decision is Brady’s to make.

Asked what Kraft’s comments mean to him during his Super Bowl availability on Wednesday evening, Brady posed a question of his own.

“Why does everyone want me to retire so bad? I don’t get it,” he told reporters in Minnesota. “I’m having fun. The team is doing good. I know I’m a little bit older than the other guys, but I’m enjoying it.”

When Brady takes the field against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday evening, it will be the eighth Super Bowl appearance of his Hall of Fame career. He’s going for his sixth title of his career, something no player has ever done in NFL history.

Though Brady knows he is getting a little long in the tooth, he said playing in the Super Bowl never gets old.

“I enjoy the experience of playing in this game. It’s been a dream come true many times over. It takes a lot of hard work to get here and our team is working hard. We had a good practice today and we need a couple more good ones, we’re playing against a good team.”

With a matchup against the NFC’s top team, stepping away from football couldn’t be further from the quarterback’s mind.

“I’m not thinking about retiring, I’m thinking about the Super Bowl and trying to win the most important game of the year,” he said.