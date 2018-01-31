SUPER BOWL 52: New England Patriots Coverage | CBS Philly Coverage
Filed Under:Bill Belichick, Local TV, New England Patriots, Super Bowl LII

BETHEL, Conn. (CBS) – Ever wonder what keeps Bill Belichick going and going and going?

Hold on – that’s a different battery maker. In this instance, the creative minds at Duracell put a hoodie on their product for a Super Bowl ad this year.

Duracell says its batteries are “the closest known relative to the greatest coach of all time.”

“Is he having a good time? Is he upset? He would like you to stop asking questions now,” the voiceover says, referring to Belichick’s inscrutable demeanor.

The spot from the Connecticut-based company is running on the Patriots Not Done Network and will air just before kickoff Sunday.

