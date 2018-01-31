SUPER BOWL 52: New England Patriots Coverage | CBS Philly Coverage
Filed Under:Fugitive Arrested, Local TV, Massachusetts State Police, Steven Touch

LYNN (CBS) – A murder suspect featured on the Massachusetts Most Wanted list was arrested after police found him hiding in a drawer built into the bed frame inside a Lynn home.

Steven Touch, 28, was wanted in connection with the murder of Quintin Koehler, who was killed during an early morning Billerica home invasion in 2012.

Touch was found Tuesday night hiding in a home on Empire Street.

steventouch Mass. Most Wanted Suspect Found Hiding Inside Drawer

Steven Touch. (Image Credit: Massachusetts State Police)

He and two co-defendents, Sophan Keo and Gabriel Arias, were indicted in June 2017 for Koehler’s murder. Keo and Arias are already in custody.

Police say Touch was moving from address to address “fairly frequently.”

quintinkoehler Mass. Most Wanted Suspect Found Hiding Inside Drawer

Quintin Koehler. (Courtesy Photo)

Touch, Keo and Arias allegedly broke into Koehler’s Billerica home in 2012 and fatally shot him. Police do not believe the attack was random.

Following his arrest, Touch is expected to be arraigned in Middlesex Superior Court on Wednesday.

