BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots hit the practice field for the first time in Minnesota on Wednesday, and tight end Rob Gronkowski once again joined them.
Gronkowski was limited in the session and though it was initially reported that he wore a red non-contact jersey during the session, Belichick later clarified that that was not the case. However, Gronkowski has not yet been cleared from the NFL’s concussion protocol.
Hard at work in Minnesota. https://t.co/nXBoHWjOka—
New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 31, 2018
Gronkowski sounded confident that he’d be suiting up Sunday night for Super Bowl LII against the Philadelphia Eagles at an event on Monday. Wednesday marks the third time Gronkowski has practiced since suffering a concussion back on Jan. 21 in the AFC Championship Game, with the All-Pro tight end also participating in drills on Saturday and Sunday before the Patriots left for Minnesota.
New England defensive linemen Deatrich Wise (concussion) and Malcom Brown (foot) were also limited during Wednesday’s session, as the Patriots practiced in full pads for roughly two hours at the Vikings facilities in Minnesota. Quarterback Tom Brady was not wearing a glove on his right hand during the session, and only had black tape on his throwing hand.
The Patriots will practice again on Thursday afternoon and hold a pair of walk-throughs on Friday and Saturday ahead of Super Bowl LII.