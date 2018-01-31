Blake Griffin Trade Highlights Issues With Max ContractsIt took only seven months for the Clippers to regret the max contract they gave Blake Griffin last summer, which seems to be a recurring trend in today's NBA.

Hurley: The Question I Would Have Asked Roger GoodellFor the second straight year, I personally didn't get the chance to ask Roger Goodell a question. Here's what I would've liked to ask the NFL commissioner.

Why Rob Gronkowski Is One Of The Smartest Players Tom Brady Has Ever Played WithYes, Rob Gronkowski is a meathead. But he may be one of the smartest meatheads around.

Hurley: Roger Goodell Is A Fan Of Patriots Making Super Bowl, But Not For Reasons He StatedNo team is supposed to be as good for as long as the New England Patriots. Yet here they are in the Super Bowl, yet again. Roger Goodell says he has no problem with that fact.