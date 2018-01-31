NORTH ANDOVER (CBS) – In the packed gymnasium of North Andover High Tuesday night, the majority of voters decided against recreational marijuana businesses in town, including a proposal for a massive growing and research facility.

“I did not move to town to have our town known potentially as the largest marijuana growing town in the world,” Larry Fixler told WBZ-TV.

The special town election lasted close to three hours, and included passionate statements from voters on both sides.

“I’m a National Honors Society student. I have a 4.0 GPA and I’m a medical marijuana patient,” one voter said.

Neighbors in favor of the 1.1 million square foot growing facility saw it as an opportunity for revenue and a chance to be a leader in research and innovation.

“I think there are some uneducated thought processes out there in terms of the old school marijuana is a gateway, I don’t think that has any validity to it,” said Cara Broussard.

But opponents to bringing in the business worried about not seeing that revenue, kids’ perception of the drug and an impact on property values.

“Everyone’s been talking about it, a lot of calls have been made. Grassroots roots organizations. I’m happy to see that, that people are involved,” said Joan Thompson.