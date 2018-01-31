BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics will be without their leading scorer Wednesday night when they host the New York Knicks.

All-Star guard Kyrie Irving will miss the tilt with a right quad contusion, the Celtics announced Wednesday morning. Backup guard Shane Larkin is also questionable for the game, and with Marcus Smart still out with a cut on his right hand, Boston’s backcourt will be pretty thin for the contest. That should mean plenty of playing time for backup guard Terry Rozier, who is averaging 9.1 points per game off the Boston bench.

Irving suffered the injury during Monday night’s 111-110 win over the Denver Nuggets. It didn’t seem to bother him much during the game, as he led the way for Boston with 27 points, six assists and three rebounds in 37 minutes of play. Irving is on a tear, scoring 20 or more points in his last eight games, averaging 28.1 points while hitting 49 percent of his shots from the floor and 44 percent from three-point range in that span.

Irving also missed Boston’s Jan. 18 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers to rest a sore left shoulder, and sat out a win over the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 12 after suffering a facial fracture the game prior.

Boston and New York split their first two matchups of the season, with the Celtics winning at TD Garden, 110-89, on Oct. 24 while the Knicks were victorious at Madison Square Garden, 102-93, back on Dec. 21.